Alaska governor's 'pro-family' adviser resigns after pro-Hitler and pro-rape comments resurface

A key policy adviser for Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R-AK) has resigned after the release of a series of inflammatory statements he made on a podcast praising Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler and defending the right of husbands to rape their wives, among a number of other things, reported Alaska Public Media this week.

Jeremy Cubas had been serving as Dunleavy's counsel on "pro-family" policies after previously serving as the governor's staff photographer, and, according to the report, his main job in his new role had been setting up a "pro-family" website for the state.

"Cubas aired those and other extreme views on the podcast he co-hosts, Contra Gentiles, whose Latin title translates to 'against the non-believers,'" reported Nathaniel Herz and Curtis Gilbert. "The program, which has been published for the past three years, was available for anyone to hear on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube when Dunleavy, in April, promoted Cubas to a $110,000-a-year job as his policy adviser on 'pro-family' issues."

Among many other things, Cubas claimed that anti-Semitism is fictional, that Hitler only targeted Jews because they were "homeless people just taking over the country," and he really just "wanted the races in their respective areas to remain pure, so Europe remains Europe." He also called civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. a "loser," and said people should just "get violent on" transgender activists to stop them.

Cubas also had a lot to say in defense of rape, particularly spousal rape, which he claims is not possible because "When you signed the contract, you have already consented. You’re consenting until the end of time, until you’re dead." He added that rape in general is "pretty low on the totem pole of grave immoral actions," especially if the victim is impregnated, and that "divorce is worse than rape."

Speaking to APM, Dunleavy's spokesman Jeff Turner reportedly condemned Cubas' controversial statements.

“Gov. Dunleavy sincerely believes that the differences between people are what makes all of us stronger,” said Turner. “The governor represents all Alaskans, regardless of their faith, ethnicity, race, sexual orientation or gender. Derogatory statements about individuals and groups within our society do not in any way reflect the values of Gov. Dunleavy or his administration and will not be tolerated.”