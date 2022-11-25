Video emerges showing Club Q shooter hurling racial slurs at women at an airport

Video has emerged showing Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich and his mother hurling racial slurs and obscenities to other passengers at an airport after a flight to Denver, Fox 31 reports.
The video was captured by Frontier Airlines passenger Maria Martinez, which shows her questioning Aldrich and his mother Laura Voepel about a slur directed at Mexicans.
“What makes me a b—-r?” Martinez asks.
“Shut up!” Voepel snaps back.
“What makes me a b—-r?” Martinez asks again.
"Keep following me and I’m going to f— you up," Aldrich replies.
“I was having a hard time getting my luggage down (from the overhead bin), and all of a sudden, I just hear this woman say, ‘Hurry the f— up, you b—-r!’ And then I turned around and said, ‘Excuse me?’” Martinez told KDVR.
Tanya De La O, who was traveling with Martinez that day, said she remembers a disturbing comment Aldrich made while exiting the plane.
“I wish I can shoot all of you right now,” she claims he said.
Watch Fox 31's report on the story below or at this link.
Video of Club Q shooting suspect previous threat www.youtube.com