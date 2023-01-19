Alec Baldwin expected to be charged with involuntary manslaughter for Rust shooting: WSJ
Alec Baldwin (AFP)

Actor Alec Baldwin is expected to be charged with involuntary manslaughter over the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust," reported the Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

"The film’s armorer overseeing weapons, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, is also expected to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the incident, according to the person," said the report.

Prosecutors have been investigating the incident and weighing their options for months. Baldwin, who was handed the gun when it discharged, has insisted he had no idea the weapon was loaded.

