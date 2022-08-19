Alec Baldwin says he feared Trump supporters would kill him after 'Rust' shooting
Alec Baldwin (AFP)

On Friday, TMZ reported that actor Alec Baldwin said he feared former President Donald Trump had incited his supporters to acts of violence against him after the tragic accident on the set of "Rust."

"Alec Baldwin says Donald Trump incited his January 6 mob to murder him ... by falsely claiming the actor intentionally fired the shot that killed the cinematographer on the 'Rust' set," said the report. "Baldwin told CNN Trump's comment — that 'He [Baldwin] probably shot her [Halyna Hutchins] on purpose' was itself a trigger for his mob to put a target on his head."

"Here was Trump who instructed people to commit acts of violence and he was pointing the finger at me and saying I was responsible for the death," said Baldwin, who was also known for playing the mocking parody of Trump on "Saturday Night Live."

The "Rust" accident has led to intense investigations into how the gun handed to Baldwin was loaded. A prosecutor in Santa Fe County, New Mexico previously said the office was not ruling out charging Baldwin or anyone else.

IN OTHER NEWS: Fulton County DA expects Lindsey Graham to 'reveal additional routes of inquiry' for Georgia election probe

"Baldwin also says he hired a P.I. and got recon that he almost certainly would not be prosecuted, nor does he think anyone else will be as well," said the report. "He does, however, lay the blame squarely at the feet of Chief Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and Assistant Director Dave Halls, for allowing him to handle a gun with live ammo. Baldwin didn't know the gun was loaded with a live round and says it was their responsibility to check it."

Baldwin has denied pulling the trigger when the gun discharged, although an FBI analysis suggests he might have.

SmartNews