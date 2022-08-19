Fulton County DA expects Lindsey Graham to 'reveal additional routes of inquiry' for Georgia election probe
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina speaking at the Iowa Republican Party's 2015 Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's office on Friday argued that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-GA) should not be allowed to further stall his testimony before a special grand jury on the grounds that it would "delay the revelation of an entire category of relevant witnesses or information."

As flagged by Politico's Kyle Cheney, the Fulton County DA's office argued that Graham's testimony is "crucial" to the investigation because "he is expected to provide information regarding additional sources of relevant information."

The filing continued by arguing that "given the possibility that Senator Graham's testimony could reveal additional routes of inquiry, staying remand and enjoining his appearance at this stage could ultimately delay the resolution of the... entire investigation."

Earlier this week, former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani sat for six hours testifying before the special grand jury, which informed him that he is now a target of its investigation into whether any crimes were committed in efforts to keep former President Donald Trump in power despite losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

There is no indication that Graham is a target of the probe, although he did call up Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to press him about purported voting irregularities.

