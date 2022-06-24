Brit filmmaker says Jan. 6 committee questioned him about Ivanka’s conflicting statements
The British filmmaker who interviewed multiple members of the Trump family near the time of the Jan. 6 attack discussed the questions he was asked about Ivanka Trump when he was interviewed behind closed doors by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol before Thursday's public hearing.

Alex Holder was interviewed by CNN's Don Lemon.

"Were they focused on possible inconsistencies from Ivanka Trump?"

"I think so, yes," Holder replied.

"How so?" Lemon asked.

"They wanted to understand exactly when that particular interview took place and how it came about, and I think they -- well, I think quite a few people think there's some sort of inconsistency between what she said to the committee and what she said to me," he explained.

