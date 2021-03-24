WATCH: Alex Jones heckled by Yale students as he tries to film conspiracy video on campus

On Wednesday, Newsweek reported that far-right webcaster Alex Jones was heckled by students on the campus of Yale University while trying to film one of his conspiracy videos.

"A group of around 20 students stood across the street from Jones while he was filming and heckled him for spreading misinformation, including his false claim that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax and the parents of the killed children were 'crisis actors,'" reported Ewan Palmer. "'I am not pro big tax, I am pro don't call dead kids crisis actors,' one man can be heard saying in a clip that shows Jones arguing with the students."

Jones, who has spread a number of extreme-right conspiracy theories including that the government is using chemicals in tap water to feminize the population, has been banned from most major online platforms for promoting hate speech; he is also facing defamation suits from the parents of the Sandy Hook victims.

Watch below: