WATCH: Alex Jones heckled by Yale students as he tries to film conspiracy video on campus

<p>"I said, 'You're a bitch-ass n*gger,' a term they use," said the woman, who gave her name afterward as Stephanie Denaro. "All of my children have a Black father. That's a term I've heard them use all my life."</p><p>Denaro, of Queens, has <a href="https://twitter.com/crazykarens/status/1374529386171543555" target="_blank">recorded</a> herself refusing to wear masks and using racist language, and she told the <em>Daily News</em> she didn't care if this video went viral.</p><p>"It's actually great, because they're forcing people in New York City to wear masks," Denaro said. "It's political theater. I don't believe in COVID-19. It's a hoax to convince people to use absentee ballots to steal the election from Donald Trump."</p><p>The 30-year-old bakery worker, who didn't want to give his name, asked Denaro to put on a mask Sunday afternoon but she refused and verbally abused him.</p><p>"She replied ... 'Why should I?" he said. "I replied, 'With those answers I will not be able to serve you. ... Then she said, 'You are a bitch-ass N-word.' ... She said it a lot."<br/></p><p>Security guards escorted Denaro outside and called 911 to report the incident, but they ended the call once she was outside and no police report was made.</p><p><br/></p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="349" src="https://players.brightcove.net/4137224153001/6aIMRO3kiI_default/index.html?videoId=6243194106001" width="620"></iframe></div><p><br/></p><p><a href="https://www.nydailynews.com/?#nt=footer" target="_blank"></a><iframe rel='box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(51, 51, 51); font-family: "Helvetica Neue", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; border-width: 0px; border-style: initial; width: 0px; height: 0px; display: block;' src="https://tags.crwdcntrl.net/lt/shared/2/lt.iframe.html?c=13200" style='box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(51, 51, 51); font-family: "Helvetica Neue", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; border-width: 0px; border-style: initial; width: 0px; height: 0px;' title="empty"></iframe></p>
