Alex Jones' company won't stand in the way of the next lawsuit from Sandy Hook parents
The parent company of Alex Jones' InfoWars agreed in bankruptcy court that it wouldn't fight the second lawsuit against him from a Sandy Hook family that was the target of harassment, ABC News reported.

It was just a few weeks ago that Jones' company filed for bankruptcy despite revelations that they had millions in profits. In Texas, Jones was told to pay over $45 million, however, Texas doesn't allow people to collect that amount. They limit it to $750,000. In Connecticut, however, there is no cap.

In the civil case there for the other family, they'll be seeking both compensatory damages and punitive damages.

"The parties have reached a settlement on this. This will help facilitate the trial in Connecticut," said U.S. bankruptcy judge Christopher Lopez. "The fact that the parties reached agreement on this, I want to thank all the professionals."

The "deal" that was made was an agreement that the Sandy Hook families agreed not to oppose Jones' lawyer choices, who are now under investigation for collecting private medical records about them and then leaking them. Judge Barbara Bellis already said that she was "gravely concerned" about the leak.

