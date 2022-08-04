Alex Jones rages at 'damn' attorneys: 'My lawyer gives them the raw text messages!'

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones lashed out at his "damn" attorneys on Thursday after his cell phone records were accidentally disclosed to opposing counsel.

On his Thursday broadcast, Jones recalled that he was on the witness stand when he learned that his attorney made the mistake of sharing the records while preparing for the Sandy Hook defamation trial.

"My lawyer should have gotten up at the point [in the trial]," he said. "I'm not attacking him. It's just a fact."

"They've got all this stuff and I did search one of my phones and it didn't have Sandy Hook stuff in it," the conspiracy theorist insisted. "I just said, here, go search it and give it to the damn lawyers."

Jones said he has nothing to hide because "we don't talk about Sandy Hook."

"And it's just so incredibly sick that I sit there and give the damn lawyers all the text messages and then they send it over to Connecticut -- the Texas lawyers before the new one I have never even gave them the stuff I gave them!" he shouted. "Or that's what they claim."

Jones added: "And then I'm sitting there as the final witness in a trial where I've already been found guilty by the judge for not giving stuff over and my lawyers give them the raw text messages of six months from 2019 [through] early 2020. That's the reality."

Watch the video below or at this link.