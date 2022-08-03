The closing statements of Alex Jones lawyer unfolded on Wednesday afternoon as F. Andino Reynal argued that the fringe host was the same as a Holocaust survivor.

After arguing that the Sandy Hook families couldn't even spend all the money if they were awarded it, Reynal explained that coming after Jones means no one is safe.

Lutheran Pastor Martin Niemöller wrote a profound statement against apathy after World War II that Reynal felt encapsulated what Jones is now facing.

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a Socialist," Reynal began. "Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a Trade Unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me."



IN OTHER NEWS: DOJ sues Peter Navarro over emails

Given the far-right fringe ideals that have been promoted on Jones' network, it prompted many to respond with disgust.

See the video and the anger below:





Alex Jones lawyer closes court case comparing him to Holocaust survivor www.youtube.com







