The closing statements of Alex Jones lawyer unfolded on Wednesday afternoon as F. Andino Reynal argued that the fringe host was the same as a Holocaust survivor.
After arguing that the Sandy Hook families couldn't even spend all the money if they were awarded it, Reynal explained that coming after Jones means no one is safe.
Lutheran Pastor Martin Niemöller wrote a profound statement against apathy after World War II that Reynal felt encapsulated what Jones is now facing.
"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a Socialist," Reynal began. "Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a Trade Unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me."
IN OTHER NEWS: DOJ sues Peter Navarro over emails
Given the far-right fringe ideals that have been promoted on Jones' network, it prompted many to respond with disgust.
See the video and the anger below:
Alex Jones lawyer closes court case comparing him to Holocaust survivor www.youtube.com
\u201cHonestly, I'm just IN SHOCK from that close. Coopting a Holocaust survivor's statement to defend a guy who screams about a "Jewish mafia" is so disgusting.\nhttps://t.co/u1EW92hp2V\u201d— Liz Dye (@Liz Dye) 1659559301
\u201cAlex Jones' attorney just compared the jury\u2019s verdict to the holocaust \ud83e\udd26\u200d\u2642\ufe0f\u201d— Tony Michaels \ud83c\udf99 (@Tony Michaels \ud83c\udf99) 1659561146
\u201cthis fucking POS defense lawyer ends his closing by reciting the famous Martin Niemoller poem from the Holocaust, as if Alex Jones is somehow similar to the VICTIMS OF THE HOLOCAUST and I want to throw things #AlexJones\u201d— Red (@Red) 1659561113
\u201c\u201cIf you only give the plaintiffs a dollar it will be like saving the Jews in the holocaust\u201d Alex Jones\u2019s lawyer.\u201d— MirriamZary \ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddeb (@MirriamZary \ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddeb) 1659561235
\u201cHow DARE this lawyer use the famous Reverend Niem\u00f6ller quote about the Holocaust to defend Alex Jones in this courtroom.\n\nI actually feel ill.\u201d— Amie \ud83d\udcfa\ud83e\udd9b\ud83d\udefc (@Amie \ud83d\udcfa\ud83e\udd9b\ud83d\udefc) 1659557518
\u201cReynal compared Alex Jones situation to the plight of the Jews during the Holocaust. I have no words.\nActually I have a few, but they'll get me suspended.\u201d— Grace Finch (@Grace Finch) 1659561374