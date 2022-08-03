DOJ sues Peter Navarro over emails

The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday filed suit against former Trump White House advisor Peter Navarro for using a private email account for official business and wrongly retaining presidential records.
"The lawsuit in federal court in Washington claims Navarro used at least one 'non-official' email account — a ProtonMail account — to send and receive emails," the Associated Press reported.
ProtonMail is based in Switzerland.
"This means all user data is protected by strict Swiss privacy laws," the company says on the front page of its website. "We are a neutral and safe haven for your personal data, committed to defending your freedom."
The DOJ lawsuit seeks a court order "authorizing the recovery of any Presidential records in the possession, custody, and/or control of Mr. Navarro."
The lawsuit comes after Republicans and Donald Trump's campaign made Hillary Clinton's private email server a major issue in the 2016 presidential election.
"Mr. Navarro is wrongfully retaining Presidential records that are the property of the United States, and which constitute part of the permanent historical record of the prior administration," the DOJ lawsuit argues.
The lawsuit also seeks unspecified damages.