Alex Jones July 4th message appears to take the film 'Independence Day' as a documentary: 'Cyborg slaves of Satan'

A decades-old tradition for the July 4th holiday is watching the film "Independence Day," where Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum help save the world against an alien invasion across the globe. The powerful speech from Bill Pullman proclaims the Earth was joining together as one to fight against the monstrous UFOs that had already blown up the White House.

"We can't be consumed by our petty differences anymore," said Pullman as the president. "We will be united in our common interests. Perhaps it's fate that today is the 4th of July, and you will once again be fighting for our freedom, not from tyranny, oppression, or persecution — but from annihilation. We're fighting for our right to live, to exist. And should we win the day, the 4th of July will no longer be known as an American holiday, but as the day when the world declared in one voice: We will not go quietly into the night! We will not vanish without a fight! We're going to live on! We're going to survive! Today, we celebrate our Independence Day!"

But in his own Independence Day speech, fringe firebrand Alex Jones appeared to take the film as a documentary.

"I declare a Declaration of Independence against the alien force," Jones explained. According to him, the aliens are "attempting to exterminate the majority of us, and force the minority to merge with AI computers and become cyborg slaves of Satan."

It's unclear where Jones got this information as it hasn't appeared on the QAnon message boards yet nor has anyone posted photos online of UFOs or alien invasions.

An actual documentary done by CNN on Alex Jones cited some of those he grew up with. One of his childhood friends recalled Jones being obsessed with Satan, and at times, he claimed, seemed like he was possessed.

"He would talk in tongues a lot and get into these trances," said Bo Durham, who grew up with Jones outside of Dallas, Texas. Jones was later forced to move from the city after he nearly killed another student, the documentary said.

Football coach and teacher Randy Talley described unusual actions of Jones as a desperate need for attention.

"I don't believe in witchcraft or hocus pocus or anything like that. But he could turn his tongue black and mouth black and he would stick his tongue out and shake his head as though he were possessed," Talley said.

See the video below: