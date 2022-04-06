'Just totally insane': Alex Jones delivers furious rant after finally appearing for questioning in Sandy Hook lawsuit
Infowars host Alex Jones. (Screenshot)

Alex Jones finally faced questioning this week by lawyer of families whose children were killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting. The families are suing Jones for defamation in relation to comments he made on his show where he suggested the killings were a hoax.

Jones had defied a judge's order to appear for the deposition, claiming he had health issues, but Connecticut Judge Barbara Bellis didn't believe him and ordered him to come to Connecticut for questioning or pay escalating daily fines until he did.

In a video shared on his Infowars website on Tuesday, Jones claimed the Sandy Hook families are "demonizing" him and described his experience in court as like a "hallucination or something."

"I could have done a better job on Sandy Hook," he admitted. "Some of the anomalies we reported on were not accurate, and I admitted it years before I was sued. But the issue is, this is all about them being holier than thou, and they're the arbiters of truth and they're the Democrats and they're the ones who love you and Alex Jones is the devil."

WATCH: Liberal derails Fox News host's Biden smear: 'His poll right now is the highest Donald Trump ever reached'

“It’s just totally insane to sit there and watch this happen and to watch them lick their lips and lick their chops and think we’re going to finally shut Alex Jones down,” Jones later added. “They want to bully all of us. They want to control all of us... These people want to put us in prison for our speech.”

Jones’ lawyer, Norman Pattis, also suggested the families' lawyers have ulterior motives.

“I had the impression watching the attack on Mr. Jones that this trial will be about something far greater than what happened at Sandy Hook,” Pattis said on the video. “The trial’s going to be about ordinary people’s ability to say I’m not buying it, I want to raise questions, I want to draw my own conclusions.”

NOW WATCH: Liberal derails Fox News host's Biden smear: 'His poll right now is the highest Donald Trump ever reached'

Liberal derails Fox News host's Biden smear: 'His poll right now is the highest Trump ever reached' www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video