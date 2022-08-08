Jan. 6 committee now has Alex Jones texts
InfoWars host Alex Jones marches with protesters at the State Capitol in Austin, Texas. (Mark Felix/AFP)

The Jan. 6 committee has received about two years' worth of text messages sent and received by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

The data was handed over to the House select committee by attorney Mark Bankston, who represented two Sandy Hook parents who won nearly $50 million in penalties in their defamation suit against Jones and received the contents of the phone after the right-wing broadcaster's lawyers mistakenly sent them, reported CNN.

A source said the committee has received the data but would not say when the texts were turned over, and Bankston declined to comment.

The committee is keenly interested in Jones' communications around the insurrection, where he was present and played a leading role in riling up protesters to enter the U.S. Capitol.

