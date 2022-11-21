Alex Jones has reportedly been funneling money to his personal trainer as Sandy Hook families try to collect
Alex Jones (Photo via Shutterstock)

InfoWars founder Alex Jones this year was ordered to pay families of children who were murdered in the 2012 massacre at the Sandy Hook Elementary School hundreds of millions of dollars after he falsely accused them of being crisis actors.

However, a new examination of financial records conducted by the Washington Post reveals that Jones has been moving money around in a way that may be designed to make it harder for the families to collect.

"As the potential for damages mounted, Jones began moving millions of dollars out of his company, Free Speech Systems, and into companies controlled by himself, friends or relatives," the paper reports. "The transfers potentially put those funds out of reach of the Sandy Hook plaintiffs."

Among other things, the Post found that Jones "started paying his personal trainer $100,000 a week to help ship supplements and other merchandise" and that "a company managed by Jones’s sister and listed as a 'supplier or vendor' was paid $240,000" for its services.

The Post notes that these transactions helped tip Jones' company Free Speech Systems into bankruptcy this summer, and that this could leave the Sandy Hook families going on what might be a wild goose chase trying to pry compensation out of a lengthy list of creditors.

Avi Moshenberg, an attorney representing Sandy Hook families, tells the Post that he believes Jones is moving money around in order to shield his wealth and deprive his clients of money that is rightfully theirs.

"In the middle of this lawsuit, they started documenting debts that had no evidence of existing beforehand," he noted.

