'Who's crying now?' Alex Jones ridiculed after getting hit with staggering $1 billion verdict

“He’ll be broke now for the rest of his life," said former prosecutor Harry Litman of Alex Jones moments after the right-wing fringe host was told he must pay nearly $1 billion to the family members of the Sandy Hook victims.

It has been nearly a decade since the shooter at Sandy Hook took 26 lives including children and teachers in the school. In wake of the shooting, Alex Jones used his platform to claim that it was all an act, a face with actors and that the children of the family members didn't even exist.

The family members have faced death threats, rape threats and people threatening them outside of their homes.

Republican strategist, Ana Navarro, who now appears on "The View," tweeted, that Karma was a "b*tch." Posting a gif of Jones sobbing, she asked, "Who's crying now?"

The sense of karmic retribution and justice was shared by New Republican columnist Grace Segers. After the verdict, she took to social media to say, "Whatever 'hell' Alex Jones believes he is experiencing is not even a fraction of the pain he inflicted on the families of Sandy Hook victims. Hell is losing a child to gun violence, and then having the memory of your child exploited and viciously lied about to sell supplements."

Jones is having a "1776 sale" on his website for supplements, vitamins and male enhancement pills.

Rant Media co-founder Ahmed Baba said that what happened to Jones in court "is what should happen to all professional liars who spread dangerous disinformation. Defamation law can be a very effective tool in upholding truth."

Former federal prosecutor turned law professor Barbara McQuade agreed with the sentiment. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday after the verdict, she said, "It is so refreshing and empowering to see a trafficker in disinformation held accountable. Nothing says deterrence like a billion-dollar verdict."

"The damage Alex Jones has done to the lives of these families is horrific—nearly a billion dollars doesn’t solve their pain-but also true that the end of infowars would be a public service," said former White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Mom's Demand Action president Shannon Watts tweeted the results saying that Jones and InfoWars was being bankrupted before America's very eyes. "This is huge," she tweeted.

Actor Bradley Whitford linked it to the Republican Party, which he called a cult-of-personality that worships a traitorous conman who thinks Alex Jones is a really good guy."

The verdict brought back comments from one Senate candidate, J.D. Vance, who is running in Ohio against Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH). In 2021, Vance said that Jones was "far more reputable" than MSNBC host Rachel Maddow.















