Sandy Hook families say Alex Jones transferred 'jaw-dropping' amounts of InfoWars cash to mystery company after they sued him​

Sandy Hook families are accusing Alex Jones of stashing away his assets to prevent their lawsuit from bankrupting his InfoWars conspiracy outlet.

The families claimed in a court motion filed Wednesday in Texas that Jones has concealed InfoWars' assets to make the company appear nearly bankrupt, showing that parent company Free Speech Systems seems to lose money year after year -- but the families claim the conspiracy theorist is hiding money, reported The Daily Beast.

Jones allegedly transferred $18 million out of his company starting when the families sued him in 2018, and transferred the funds to a company called PQPR, which they claim is controlled by Jones or his family members.

PQPR claimed shortly after Jones lost his last appeal to block the defamation case in Texas that Free Speech Systems owed it $54 million, which is about as much as InfoWars owns in assets.

Jones continued drawing an annual $600,000 salary after the suspicious transfers started going through, the motions shows.

PQPR had not made an effort to collect any debt from InfoWars before the lawsuit, but it has since taken up to 80 percent of InfoWars' sales revenue each week -- an amount the Sandy Hook families describe as "jaw-dropping."