Alex Jones is a no-show as Sandy Hook families sob and beg for justice in court

The parents of elementary school children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting testified at Alex Jones' defamation trial on Tuesday to explain the horrors they've dealt with after being smeared by the conspiracy theorist.

Jones has been sued for defamation and libel after claiming that the Sandy Hook massacre never happened. On his show, spread across multiple social media platforms and streaming services, Jones claimed that the young children that were shot and killed in 2012 never existed.

His shows at times even talked about family members of the children, which resulted in Jones' viewers posting the personal information of the families online. Threats then followed and families endured year after year of torment. The most egregious example comes from one family member that was forced to move 12 times as they tried to flee right-wing conspiracy theorists.

The first group that spoke were the parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis.

"I can't even describe the hell I've had to endure," said Lewis' father, Neil Heslin. He went on to say that he couldn't fathom how people could question the death of his son. It's taken him years of learning about the dynamics of the conspiracy world to fully understand what happened, he explained.

"My life has been threatened and I fear for my safety and my family's safety. He did exist," Heslin continued, beginning to cry. "I was blessed with him for 6 1/2 years. It's a wound that never really heals. Never really closes."

He went on to apologize for crying, which the lawyer explained was perfectly acceptable.

"I wouldn't wish upon Alex or anybody the loss of a child," Heslin said. "He's very blessed to have his children."

Struggling to speak through tears, the father described the bullet from the Bushmaster XM15-E2S rifle the shooter used to kill the children and what it did to Jesse's body.

"I wake up at night with panic attacks. I was in the hospital a few weeks ago with heart pain," the father revealed, noting each time Jones pushes the conspiracy he's forced to relive the violent death of his son. "I want to put this all this behind me."

The only way to do that, he said, is to hold Jones accountable.

