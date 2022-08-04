'Serious as a heart attack': How Alex Jones just opened the door for much more serious consequences

On Wednesday, MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reacted to the explosive new development in the Alex Jones trial, where the far-right InfoWars webcaster was confronted by the opposing counsel with the texts off his own cell phone, accidentally leaked by Jones' own attorneys, which appear to show he perjured himself about his communications.

The trial concerns the exact amount of damages Jones is liable for over defaming the parents of the Sandy Hook massacre victims, whose children he claimed were crisis actors staged by the government. He was found liable for the underlying defamation last year. But, Melber suggested, this evidence could open the door to far more serious consequences.

"The judge has repeatedly tried to take control there where he has gone off the rails," said Melber — himself an attorney — playing a clip of Jones reacting to the news that the opposing lawyer had all of his communications. "Jones stammering. Pushing back. Obviously caught."

"This is as serious as a heart attack," said Melber. "That warning about perjury is real. Jones is being sued for defamation and now he has been caught lying on the stand and he hasn't even reached the punishment phase of how much he would have to pay. It could get worse. The cell phone data being discussed here is now all in the hands of the other side. Jones is doing his usual deflection. He has tried to say that all of this is a misunderstanding or just entertainment, and he has used his platform to repeatedly, willfully, and intentionally by and hurt people and he knows that what he lied about — what he claimed was some sort of false flag hoax — he always knew it was real." He then played a clip of Jones.

"It's 100 percent real and the media still ran with lies that I was saying it wasn't real, great, it's incredible," said Jones in the clip. "They won't let me take it back or they just want to keep me in the position of being the Sandy Hook man. I really do want to try to change things and hopefully be a more positive force when it comes to issues."

"This is what the start of accountability might look like," said Melber. "This is truly wild."

Watch below or at this link.