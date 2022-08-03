'Your attorneys messed up': Sandy Hook families' lawyer confronts Alex Jones with evidence he lied under oath

InfoWars founder Alex Jones was caught off guard in court on Wednesday when an attorney representing the families of Sandy Hook victims presented evidence that he had previously lied under oath.

During testimony in a trial set to determine the amount of damages Jones owes to the Sandy Hook families after he falsely accused them of being part of a "false flag" operation, an attorney representing the plaintiffs confronted Jones over prior claims he'd made that he didn't have any text messages on his phone related to his controversial past statements about Sandy Hook.

Things quickly went downhill for Jones, however, when attorney Mark Bankston revealed that he had obtained a copy of data from Jones's phone after his own attorneys accidentally sent it to him.

"Twelve days ago, your attorneys messed up and sent me an entire digital copy of your entire cell phone with every text message you've sent for the past two years," the attorney informed him.

"That is how I know you lied to me," Bankston added.

He then proceeded to confront Jones for previously claiming to not have any texts about Sandy Hook on his phone. "Do you know what perjury is?" the attorney asked.

The attorney also confronted Jones about statements he made about not writing any emails about Sandy Hook, only to then reveal that he was in possession of those as well.

Jones has been in court this week to attempt to limit the amount of damages he will have to pay to the families of Sandy Hook victims who say that they still get harassed to this day by people who have been taken in by Jones's false claims about their dead children.

