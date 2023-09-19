Alex Murdaugh to plead guilty to bilking millions from clients: report
Alex Murdaugh (Screen cap via CNN)

Disgraced South Carolina lawyer and convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh pleaded guilty to federal charges that he stole millions of dollars from his clients, The Daily Beast reported Tuesday.

Murdaugh agreed to plead guilty to 22 federal financial charges that included conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering.

Murdaugh, who is currently serving two life sentences after he was convicted of murdering his wife and son at the family’s hunting estate in June 2021, has agreed to pay restitution set by the court during sentencing, a special assessment fee of $100 per count and any imposed fines.

The charge of conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud, bank fraud and two of the wire fraud charges carry maximum sentences of 30 years. The two other wire fraud charges, conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges and the 13 money laundering charges all carry a maximum sentence of 20 years.

"Murdaugh is also set to stand trial in November on state charges that he stole insurance settlement funds from the family of his late housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, and still faces more than 100 state charges, ranging from drug trafficking to staging his own suicide in order for his eldest son to acquire his $10 million life insurance policy," The Beast's report stated.

