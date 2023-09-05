'Stunning': CNN legal expert gobsmacked by allegations of jury tampering in Alex Murdaugh murder trial

Trial attorney Misty Marris explained to CNN the shocking nature of the new allegations of misconduct in the trial of disgraced former South Carolina attorney and convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh on Tuesday.

Attorneys for Murdaugh, who was convicted of shooting his wife and son earlier this year, are alleging that a court clerk manipulated jurors in an attempt to sell her book — which they say is grounds for a mistrial.

"If true, it sounds remarkably unprofessional," said anchor Jake Tapper. "The motion cites at least three sworn affidavits, two from jurors and one from a dismissed juror, as well as excerpts from Miss Hill's book as evidence for this case. Would you call that compelling evidence? Would a judge?"

"So, it is compelling enough, I don't see how there isn't this evidentiary hearing," said Marris. "With allegations, there is the prosecution that has the burden of proof to refute them should there be this hearing."

"But to your point, this is not just unprofessional if true, it is potentially criminal," said Marris. "It is most certainly grounds for a huge problem in the — from a work perspective, but it could even go beyond that. Remember, the jury is instructed by the judge every single day, you could not communicate about this case with anyone. No third party. Now you have allegations that somebody in a position of power, a court clerk, acting under the color of state, is telling the jurors what evidence they should consider and whether or not the defendant should be believed."

"If it is true, it is stunning," added Marris. "And it would most certainly warrant further investigation. Not just with respect to the trial but also potentially on the state or federal level from a criminal perspective."

