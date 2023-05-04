Alex Murdaugh's attorneys ask to withdraw more of his funds in order to appeal his convictions

Defense attorneys for convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh are asking a judge to allow them to access more of his funds in order to fund an appeal of his convictions, WIS News reported.

Attorneys for Murdaugh, who was convicted for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, argued to the judge that they need an additional $160,000 in legal fees to fund appeals. Receivers who took hold of Murdaugh’s assets in 2021 are currently controlling the money, which was intended to eventually be distributed among victims of his alleged financial crimes.

The attorneys say Murdaugh has a Sixth Amendment right to choose his own legal counsel for appeals, but attorneys for the receivers say the Sixth Amendment does not apply to appealing cases.

Judge Daniel Hall at the Lexington County Courthouse said he will make a decision on May 12.

