Secretary of the Army details political pressure to retaliate against Col Vindman

On Monday, in an interview with CNN reporter Barbara Starr, Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy offered details on the political pressure from the Trump administration to punish retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the national security official who gave testimony at outgoing President Donald Trump's first impeachment.

McCarthy stated that "we never took Col. Vindman's name off the promotion list, in the leadup to, ultimately, his retirement," and that while there was never any cause to investigate him, "They kept coming up with information, but it was no specifics, related to actions that he took, that would be conduct unbecoming of an officer. So, there was no need for an investigation."

Previous reporting suggested that White House officials were funneling dirt on Vindman to the Pentagon with the goal of denying his promotion. As he retired, Vindman blasted the Trump administration in a scorching op-ed, blaming his departure on a "campaign of bullying, intimidation and retaliation by President Trump and his allies."