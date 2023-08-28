Homicide suspected in stabbing death of GOP activist: report

A popular New Hampshire lawyer and Republican Party activist was found dead in his home on Saturday morning and police suspect homicide, reports NBCBoston.

The body of 41-year-old Alexander Talcott was found in his home with a stab wound to his neck and on Sunday the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide with police now following leads.

The New York Post is reporting that "investigators are trying to determine if the person who stabbed Talcott was acting in self-defense, the AG’s office said."

According to the NBC Boston report, "The state director of the New Hampshire chapter of the Republican National Lawyers Association (RNLA) said in a statement to NBC10 Boston that Talcott stood out as 'a staunch advocate for the core values of the Republican Party.'"

William O'Brien added, "His unwavering belief in liberty, free markets, and limited government resonated deeply in his role as a lawyer. Within the RNLA, his leadership was unwavering in promoting our shared values, ensuring every member felt empowered and well-prepared."