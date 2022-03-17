Alexander Vindman teamed up with The Terminator to fight Putin’s disinformation: report
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman (US Army, retired) teamed up for former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger to fight Vladimir Putin's misinformation.

"In an emotional video posted across social media on Thursday, Arnold Schwarzenegger debunked Russian disinformation about the war on Ukraine and told President Vladimir V. Putin: 'You started this war. You are leading this war. You can stop this war.' The statement, subtitled in Russian, directly addressed the people of Russia, where Mr. Schwarzenegger has long had an immense following, both as an international celebrity and as a politician," The New York Times reported.

On Twitter, Putin only follows 22 people and Schwarzenegger is one of the Americans he follows, along with Elon Musk and Barack Obama.

"The video had been viewed nearly two million times on Twitter alone by the time the sun rose in California, where Mr. Schwarzenegger taped it on Tuesday at his home. The former governor’s social media accounts have nearly 61 million followers, according to Daniel Ketchell, his spokesman, who said the statement was written by Mr. Schwarzenegger and his communications team and fact checked by retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, whom Mr. Schwarzenegger knows socially," the newspaper reported.

In August, CNN's Bianna Golodryga interviewed Schwarzenegger and Vindman about the former intelligence official's book Here, Right Matters.

In his new video, Schwarzenneger went hard against Putin's propaganda.

“I am speaking to you today because there are things that are going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about,” the former bodybuilder said. "“Ukraine did not start this war. Neither did nationalists or Nazis. Those in power in the Kremlin started this war. This is not the Russian people’s war.”

Schwarzenegger also released his message on Telegram, which is still widely available in Russia.

