WATCH: People's Convoy trucker threatens to run over Beltway commuter after hitting his car

A trucker in the so-called "People's Convoy" driving around Washington, D.C., filmed himself threatening to run over a Beltway commuter after he hit the man's car.

In a video posted on Twitter by The Daily Beast's Zachary Petrizzo, an upset commuter can be seen getting out of his car to confront the People's Convoy trucker who had just hit his vehicle.

"You better move or I'll run your ass over!" the trucker yelled at the commuter as he stepped out of his car. "Move it! I'll run your ass over if you don't move it right now!"

"You're the one that turned [your car] into me!" the trucker fired back. "You turned into me, buddy, it's your fault! No, I was in my lane!"The man then appeared to complain that the trucker had hit his car.

The commuter at this point got back into his car and drove away, as did the trucker, who continued to insist that "he turned into me."

This is not the first time that People's Convoy truckers have gotten into confrontations with Beltway commuters, as they have frequently complained that drivers in America's capital are giving them the middle finger as they try to conduct their protest against pandemic restrictions that have already been lifted.

Watch the video below.

