'Very clearly incitement of violence': Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tears into Tucker Carlson

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) condemned Fox News host Tucker Carlson for allegedly inciting violence with his broadcasts.

In an interview with MSNBC host Jen Psaki, Ocasio-Cortez reflected on the massive settlement Fox News agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems for broadcasting lies about the company's voting machines.

The lawmaker noted that Fox News did not agree to broadcast an apology or correction as part of the settlement.

"I think this really raises much larger questions of very often I believe that we leave to the courts to solve issues that politics is really supposed to solve, that our legislating is supposed to solve," she asserted. "We have very real issues with what is permissible on air. And we saw that with January 6th. And we saw that in the lead-up to January 6th. And how we navigate questions, not just of freedom of speech, but also accountability for incitement of violence."

"And you think media organizations or social media platforms should be accountable for the role for being platforms for incitement?" Psaki wondered.

"I believe that when it comes to broadcast television like Fox News, these are subject to federal law, federal regulation in terms of what's allowed on air and what isn't," Ocasio-Cortez remarked. "And when you look at what Tucker Carlson and some of these other folks on Fox do, it is very, very clearly incitement of violence, very clearly incitement of violence."

"And that is the line that I think we have to be willing to contend with," she concluded.

