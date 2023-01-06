'Stop the Steal' organizer Ali Alexander complains 'lives like mine have been ruined' for taking part in Jan. 6

"Stop the Steal" organizer Ali Alexander posted a video on the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection portraying himself as a victim.

The right-wing agitator and convicted felon, who has ties to Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and prominent conservative activists, insisted that Donald Trump supporters like himself were not responsible for the violence that erupted at the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers certified President Joe Biden's election win, reported Right Wing Watch.

"We were betrayed, we were set up and the crowd was agitated," Alexander claimed, although numerous investigations have failed to turn up evidence that outside provocateurs were involved in the riot.



Alexander, who was wearing a bulletproof vest in the video, complained that a cascade of lawsuits over his alleged role in fomenting the deadly riot and his questioning by investigators had wrecked his finances, and he claimed that he was unfairly targeted despite helping to plan the rally that preceded the violent assault on the Capitol.

"Lives like mine have been ruined, they took away my life savings -- I had to spend it all on legal fees," Alexander said. "I was sued by partisan attorneys representing, pro bono, police officers I've never met that are suing me under some arcane law to get to Trump. I testified for over three hours before a grand jury that was investigating my political associations and my political speech, something they're not legally allowed to do. I testified, and I didn't plead the Fifth [Amendment], not once, before the Jan. 6 select committee for over eight hours, marking one of the longest testimonies recorded by that committee, and I told the truth because I've done nothing wrong."

"Enough," he concluded. "Jan. 6 is a day that will live in infamy, but it can be a day where we resolve that we affirm our elections, we affirm protesting and we affirm accountability. Please pray for the Jan. 6 criminal defendants. Please pray for the Jan. 6, those of us that have been politically targeted. Please pray for the mortgages and the marriages and the children that have been affected by what happened that day with the protesters and the police, and you know what I say? Damn the politicians."