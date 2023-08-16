All current co-hosts confirmed to be returning to ‘The View’ amid strikes
Whoopi Goldberg attends the "Till" premiere during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on Oct. 1, 2022, in New York. - Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images North America/TNS

Fans of “The View” will get another chance to take a little time and enjoy it once again — just as it is. Amid the ongoing Writers Guild and Screen Actors strikes, the daytime talk show juggernaut has confirmed it will keep its same cast of characters when it returns for its 27th season on Sept. 5. Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro still all have seats at the table co-created by Barbara Walters and Bill Geddie in 1997. And keeping the politically charged series intact appears to be the winning formula. According to Nielsen ratings data ...