‘All we want is revenge’: How social media fuels gun violence among teens
Weapons for sale at a gun shop in Florida: US gunmakers have produced over 129 million guns in the past 20 years, with another 71 million firearms imported, according to the Justice Department

Juan Campos has been working to save at-risk teens from gun violence for 16 years. As a street outreach worker in Oakland, California, he has seen the pull and power of gangs. And he offers teens support when they’ve emerged from the juvenile justice system, advocates for them in school, and, if needed, helps them find housing, mental health services, and treatment for substance abuse. But, he said, he’s never confronted a force as formidable as social media, where small boasts and disputes online can escalate into deadly violence in schoolyards and on street corners. Teens post photos or vide...