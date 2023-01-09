Star quarterback and his brother to leave Texas high school after racist vandals targeted their home

Two students in the Allen School District in Texas have been pulled out by their parents after an incident of racist vandalism at their home, WFAA reports.

The incident happened at the home of now-former Allen High School quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. and his brother Maliek. Details about the vandalism are not yet known.

In a statement, Allen Mayor Ken Fulk said: "It is extremely disheartening to learn of this incident. This language and behavior are inexcusable and have no place in a supportive, welcoming community such as Allen. We are committed to seeing justice served in this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Allen Police Department right away by calling Investigator Chris Simpson at 214-509-4273."

As WFAA points out, Hawkins Jr. is a four-star recruit in the Class of 2024 who is being looked at by colleges such as Oklahoma, Arkansas and Alabama. His father, Mike Sr., played in the NFL from 2005 to 2009.

Watch WFAA's report on the story below or at this link.