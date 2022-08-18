Weisselberg testimony could lead to the 'dissolution of the Trump Organization': David Cay Johnston
Donald Trump, Allen Weisselberg and Donald Trump Jr. (AFP)

Longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg is expected to plead guilty to 15 felonies on Thursday, but reports indicate that he will not directly implicate former President Donald Trump.

However, journalist David Cay Johnston told CNN that doesn't mean all is well for Trump, as Weisselberg is expected to implicate the Trump Organization as an institution.

"Ultimately this case, at least in theory, could lead to the dissolution of the Trump Organization as a corporation and require Donald Trump to hold his properties in his own name, which exposes him to a lot more liability in other matters," he said. "And [New York Attorney General] Letitia James also is likely in her state civil case to eventually seek this."

Johnston reiterated, however, that Weisselberg was highly unlikely to ever flip on Trump himself.

READ MORE: 'A PERFECT CALL!' Trump rails against Georgia election probe in late-night Truth Social rant

"Allen Weisselberg... has been with Donald Trump longer than the 34 years I've been covering him," Johnston explained. "They are stuck together and so I would be very surprised if he does anything more than the absolute minimum to avoid contempt citations if he's called to the witness stand."

Watch the video below or at this link.

Weisselberg testimony could lead to the 'dissolution of the Trump Organization': David Cay Johnston www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video