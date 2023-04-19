Trump Organization CFO released from jail

“It all started when she went to a DeSantis event at Doral and made it a point to post pictures of herself with his social media influencers, almost like she was trying to rub it in,” said one source in Trump’s inner orbit. “Now she’s regretting her transgressions. F--k around and find out.”

Two sources said the former president had personally soured on Ellis.

“He thinks she’s a terrible lawyer, he’s very down on her,” said one Trump adviser. “He thinks now he has great lawyers. She wasn’t one of them.”

Some insiders recognized the social media war between Ellis and Trump allies had possibly spun out of control but expressed interest in escalating the conflict thought others, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), called for a truce.

"Online personal fights between Trump and DeSantis influencers needs to stop,” Greene tweeted.

Those inside Trump's orbit say Ellis was forced to try to get work with DeSantis because the former president didn't want her around anymore, but she's still trying to stay in Trump's good graces -- even if his allies are making an example of her.

“She’s just been iced out by the president and his lieutenants over the perceived lack of loyalty,” said one Trumpworld operative close to his campaign operation.