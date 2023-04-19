Trump Organization CFO released from jail

Allen Weisselberg (Photo: Trump Org.)
Longtime Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg is once again a free man.
Reuters reports that Weisselberg was sent home from the New York prison at Rikers Island on Wednesday, or roughly one month after the end of his five-month prison sentence.
Weisselberg had been eligible to leave prison after the first 100 days of his sentence if he exhibited good behavior.
The longtime Trump money man last year admitted to committing tax fraud during his tenure as Trump Organization CFO, although he never directly implicated former President Donald Trump or his family in his schemes.