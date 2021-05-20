Trump Organization's CFO is under criminal investigation -- and his former daughter-in-law is providing evidence

The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James is now criminally investigating longtime Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg's personal taxes, according to a report from The New York Times.

The investigation was sparked partially by documents shared by his former daughter-in-law, Jennifer Weisselberg.

"Ms. Weisselberg has been in touch with prosecutors from the criminal division of the New York attorney general's office since at least March," Jennifer Weisselberg's attorney Duncan Levin said. "She has provided information to them as part of their criminal investigation and will continue to cooperate in any way she can be helpful."

For months, the office of New York District Attorney Cy Vance has sought Weisselberg as a potential cooperating witness, the Times' report states. "Vance's prosecutors, who have paid particular attention to Mr. Weisselberg's fringe benefits, subpoenaed records from Mr. Weisselberg's bank and the private school in Manhattan that his grandchildren have attended," The Times reported.

"Mr. Weisselberg's former daughter-in-law, Jennifer Weisselberg, has said that prosecutors had asked her about the tuition payments as well as gifts her ex-husband, Barry Weisselberg, received from Mr. Trump, including an apartment on Central Park South and several leased cars."

