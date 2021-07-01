Criminal indictments officially filed against Allen Weisselberg by Manhattan district attorney
Allen Weisselberg (Photo: Trump Org.)

The Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has officially filed indictments of Trump Organization CEO Allen Weisselberg and the Trump Organization. The indictments were filed late Wednesday and the documents are in the system and will be public Thursday.

The charges are believed to be tax-related and Weisselberg is expected to turn himself in early in the morning, said Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold.

"The indictments against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, will remain sealed until Thursday afternoon, leaving the specific charges against them unclear. Earlier Wednesday, people familiar with the case said the charges were related to allegations of unpaid taxes on benefits for Trump Organization executives," said the report.


