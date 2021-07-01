'A very dark day for the Trump family': Trump biographer reacts to Weisselberg indictment

On CNN Thursday, Trump biographer Michael D'Antonio reacted to the imminent indictment of Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, who has refused to cooperate with prosecutors against the former president's family.

"What do you think the reverberations are within Trump World this morning?" asked anchor John Berman.

"I think, given the fact that the former president's identity is all tied up in this company and in the way that he did business for 50 years, this is a moment of anguish for this family," said D'Antonio. "It's almost as if they are personally under physical attack. And I think their greatest fear they have is that this process is going to unravel and reveal all of the methods that they have used over the years to gain and game the system. So this is a very dark day for the Trump family."

"How much pressure do you think it now puts on him?" asked Berman. "He hasn't been cooperating. Now he's been indicted. What pressure does he have going forward?"

"He must feel the weight of the world has been placed upon him and is pressing down," said Berman. "This is a man who has spent his entire working life in this one organization. It's about 50 years. Almost as long as Donald Trump himself was part of this organization. They joined at the same time. What's fascinating to me to observe, as someone who understands the family over the long term, is that he entered service, if you want to call it that, when Donald Trump's father was at his peak. And he pioneered all the ways of manipulating the system and perhaps gaming the system and dealing with banks and tax authorities and dealing with them in slippery ways ... he was practically a son to Fred Trump, and all but a brother to the former president."

Watch below: