Longtime Trump Organization CFO gets five months in jail for tax fraud scheme
Allen Weisselberg (Photo: Trump Org.)

Yet another longtime associate of former President Donald Trump is headed to prison.

CNN is reporting that longtime Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg has been sentenced to five months in prison for his scheme to commit tax fraud.

Weisselberg pleaded guilty last year to 15 felonies in a deal with prosecutors in exchange for testifying in a trial against the Trump Organization.

As a result of Weisselberg's testimony, the Trump Organization was found guilty on 17 counts of alleged tax fraud and falsifying business records.

READ MORE: Anti-McCarthy Republicans got 'direct threats' from major GOP donor before switching

"In his testimony at the Trump Organization’s tax fraud trial late last year, Weisselberg said he conspired with others at the company and described conversations he had with Trump, sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., but told the jury when questioned by Trump attorneys that he did not scheme or conspire with anybody in the Trump family," notes CNN. "Last month, after a few hours of deliberations, two Trump Organization entities were convicted on multiple charges of tax fraud and falsifying business records. Lawyers for the entities said they will appeal."

Weisselberg will serve his sentence in New York's Rikers Island, which does not have a reputation as a white-collar country club prison.

Weisselberg is just one of many Trump associates who have received prison sentences ever since he launched his campaign for president in 2016.

In addition to the longtime Trump CFO, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, former campaign chairman Steve Bannon, and longtime right-wing operative Roger Stone have all received prison sentences of various lengths due to a broad array of crimes.

SmartNews