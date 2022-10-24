Trump: Feds 'tortured' Allen Weisselberg just for 'not paying taxes' on multiple company benefits

With longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg due in court this week to testify in a tax fraud trial against the company whose finances he ran for decades, former President Donald Trump decided to lash out at investigators for criminally charging his longtime top financial officer.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump accused law enforcement officials of running a politically motivated investigation that he said was part of a plot to hurt his presidential ambitions.

"The highly partisan Democrat Witch Hunt goes on, this time in New York where, after viewing millions of pages of documents over many years, charges were brought against a long time Trump executive who they 'tortured' & threatened for years," Trump complained.

Trump went on to attack prosecutors for bringing charges against Weisselberg merely "for not paying taxes on the use of company cars, the use of a company apartment, and the education of his grandchildren," all of which does amount to criminal tax evasion under the law.

"No such 'fringe benefits' case has ever been brought criminally(?) in the U.S., & right during the important Mid-Term Elections, of course!" he concluded.

Earlier this year, Weisselberg agreed to plead guilty to a 15-year tax fraud scheme that included a cooperation agreement to testify against the Trump Organization itself, although he is not implicating the former president.