Former GOP mayor issues a dire warning as he endorses Democrat in New Jersey race
Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando in 2021. (Shutterstock.com)

In the race for New Jersey’s 7th congressional district, incumbent Democrat Tom Malinowski and his Republican challenger Tom Kean Jr. are on the ballot.

Malinowski is a moderate Democrat who has spoken out against the far-left elements of the Democratic Party and he's even disagreed with President Joe Biden. Kean, however, is MAGA through and through, declaring that he “supports the Trump agenda” and “no matter what Trump does, Kean has his back.”

In an op-ed for NJ.com, the former Republican three term Mayor of East Amwell Township in New Jersey writes that he doesn't want to cast a vote that will embolden "the MAGA movement within our Republican Party."

A vote for Kean "will be supporting, and potentially giving control to, the right-wing faction of the Republican Party whose extremism is destroying our democracy," former mayor Rick Wolfe writes in his op-ed.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'I'd die on my feet': Herschel Walker ends campaign speech with ominous ‘dead patriot’ rant

"They use violence, not votes, to achieve their objectives, refer to rioters and racists as 'patriots;' call climate change a farce and denigrate renewable energy; want to close our borders and isolate the United States from the rest of the world and will deprive women and others of their fundamental rights."

"If we vote for Kean Jr., we will be supporting a career politician who during his 20 years in Trenton in the New Jersey Senate, including 14 years as minority leader, has done nothing to improve the quality of life of New Jersey residents," Wolfe continues. "A candidate who is long on false promises, and short on delivering results. A candidate who, during his current campaign, has built a wall to shield himself from questions from the press and NJ-7 voters."

Wolfe goes to write that a vote for Malinowski, while not a Republican, has "delivered results, not false promises."

Read the full op-ed over at NJ.com.

READ MORE: Pelosi spokesman: GOP lawmakers ‘threatening a global economic catastrophe’

SmartNews