Insurance fraud charges against Trump's bookkeeper 'seem pretty clean': former prosecutor

The Trump Organization's bookkeeper, Allen Weisselberg, is currently in New York City's Rikers Island jail for five months after sharing responsibility for the company's 17 guilty convictions involving tax fraud.

According to former prosecutor Harry Litman, however, that might not be the end of the charges he's facing.

For a “75-year-old man ... Rikers is an especially hellish prison," Litman said. "You wonder how much more pressure he could take."

"The snippet that has him on the hook for insurance fraud seems pretty clean to me," he said, citing recent reporting from The New York Times this week. "It has him telling the Zurich insurance company to re-insure Trump that they had done an independent appraisal on the holdings of the company and they hadn't. And if he wrote that and attested to it, that's pretty flat-out insurance fraud. That carries a couple of years. He's 75 and in a really bad spot, so if that's their strategy, I think it's promising."

The details come from the information collected in the investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

