Allen Weisselberg's coverup could be 'much worse' than the underlying crimes: Watergate prosecutor

"Arrested 5/26 and released on conditions."

Thomas, 38, of East Liverpool, OH, "made his first federal court appearance on the charges Wednesday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Court records show he posted a $10,000 bond and will appear for future court appearances in Washington, D.C., according to Huntsville's CBS- TV affiliate.

No further information has been made public about the decision by a federal judge to allow Thomas to remain free pending trial. Thomas was in Alabama for work and was arrested at an extended-stay motel in Huntsville, according to a Birmingham newspaper.

Thomas is accused of having personally perpetrated violence against police officers guarding the Capitol. He's also accused of having organized a 35-vehicle MAGA caravan.. Here are excerpts from the FBI's arrest report:

"Thomas advanced up to the line of law enforcement officers and pushed against their shields with his forearm. Even after law enforcement officers pushed him back, Thomas returned at least twice to punch or strike the officers with his fist and forearm. Thomas continued to attack law enforcement this way or attempt to push them back for at least 25 seconds straight.

"Thomas turned toward the rioters and ordered them to "hold the line" against the advancing officers. Thomas audibly repeated this order several times."

And there was this from another officer's body-cam video:

"As the law enforcement officers advanced, Thomas turned to his side, using his elbow and shoulder to strike the front line officers. Video 5 showed Thomas push back against the officers in this way four more times and attempt to punch with his fist once, while ordering the rioters to "hold the line."

"Subsequent interviews with law enforcement officers who were present at the Upper West Terrace confirmed that the depicted individual did, in fact, attack them. Officers stated that this individual "was one of the first to come in and start hitting [and] pushing officers on the line" and "tried to kick [their] shield," "tr[ied] to punch around [their] shield," and "engaged other officers."

Before the caravan departed from Ohio, Thomas had been captured on video in his organizer role, according to the FBI report:

"Pi Annon addressed the caravan participants, stating "we all are meeting at the Ellipse to listen to Mike Lindell and President Trump speak. After that, we're all going to march together down to the [U.S.] Capitol to listen to Michael Flynn and the events going on down there. See you in D.C."

None of that was enough, apparently, for "Pi Annon" to have been viewed as a threat to commit more violence pending trial. The decision to release him came on the same day that bail was denied to a man accused of threatening to kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In that case, Judge Amy Berman Jackson warned that Donald Trump's ongoing lies about the 2020 election constituted an ongoing threat in the form of his supporters. CNN had this report:

"The steady drumbeat that inspired defendant to take up arms has not faded away; six months later, the canard that the election was stolen is being repeated daily on major news outlets and from the corridors of power in state and federal government, not to mention in the near-daily fulminations of the former President," Jackson wrote in an opinion to keep defendant Cleveland Meredith Jr. in jail because he could endanger the public if released."

The DOJ Capital Breach Cases website listed these charges against Thomas: "Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers or Employees, Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder, Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or on Restricted Grounds, Engaging in Physical Violence in Restricted Building or on Restricted Grounds, Engage in Physical Violence on Capitol Grounds."

You can read the FBI arrest report on Thomas here.