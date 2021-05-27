Allen Weisselberg's coverup could be 'much worse' than the underlying crimes: Watergate prosecutor
The chief financial officer of the Trump Organization could be facing greater legal peril for obstruction of justice than for the underlying crimes that started the investigation, a former Watergate prosecutor said on MSNBC on Monday.

Jennifer Weisselberg said she is being evicted by her former father-in-law during a Thursday interview on CNN.

Former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman was interviewed by MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber about the eviction.

"I don't think you could actually do it, because a court wouldn't evict somebody in seven days, but the idea that he's trying to do this, amounts to witness tampering. It amounts to obstruction of justice and what it comes down to is whether he is doing it with a corrupt intent, an improper purpose," Akerman said. "Meaning, that he is doing it to silence her or to, somehow, influence her testimony. and that is what this looks like."

"That she's being evicted from an apartment, where Allen Weisselberg is the guarantor on the rent, I mean, that just, on the surface, smacks of obstruction of justice and witness tampering which are, both, federal crimes and state crimes," he said. "Witness tampering, in the federal system, carries a sentence of 20 years in prison. I mean, it is more serious than the tax evading. This is, clearly, one of those cases where the coverup could wind up being much worse for Allen Weisselberg than the actual crime that he's being investigated for."

"Spoken like a Nixon prosecutor," Melber said.

