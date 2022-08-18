Trump has been notably 'silent' about 'the greatest threat his company has faced': NYT's Haberman

Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked the FBI and Department of Justice for executing a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago resort -- but but he's been notably silent about a case that could potentially shut down his entire business.

As noted by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, Trump hasn't made any public statements about longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg pleading guilty to more than a dozen felonies and agreeing to testify against the Trump Organization in court.

"Trump has devoted a lot of energy to criticizing the DOJ search of his club/home, his supporters meeting him there in anger," Haberman observes on Twitter. "He's been silent so far -- though it may change after the plea -- about Weisselberg, in the greatest threat Trump's company has faced."

Reporter David Cay Johnston explained on Thursday that Weisselberg's testimony could mean the end of the Trump Organization, even though Weisselberg is not expected to personally implicate Trump or his family.

"Ultimately this case, at least in theory, could lead to the dissolution of the Trump Organization as a corporation and require Donald Trump to hold his properties in his own name, which exposes him to a lot more liability in other matters," Johnston said during an appearance on CNN. "And [New York Attorney General] Letitia James also is likely in her state civil case to eventually seek this."