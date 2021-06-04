Trump-loving Allen West is 'leaving disaster in his wake' after abrupt resignation: Texas GOP insider

Hardcore Trump supporter Allen West abruptly resigned as chairman of the Texas Republican Party on Friday after spending less than a year on the job.

Political consultant Matt Mackowiak, who is also chairman of Texas's Travis County Republican Party, took to Twitter shortly after the news broke and delivered a blistering obituary for West's short tenure running the party.

"Allen West inherited a strong party passed down from the heroic efforts of Steve Munisteri," he began. "Now, the party is in the weakest financial position in at least 10 years."

Mackowiak accused West of being a self-promoter who is more interested in getting media attention with outrageous stunts than he is in doing the hard work of building a strong party.

"For 7+ months, our state chair has been unconscionably attacking our statewide officials, rallying with Alex Jones at the Governor's mansion, attacking our new Speaker, and doing the rhetorical work of Texas Democrats," he wrote. "Our field effort is decimated. We've done NOTHING to continue our massively effective voter registration effort."

He concluded his angry rant by saying that West's failure as Texas Republican Party chair was predictable given his past actions while serving as a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army and as a Florida congressman.

"Allen West has always been all about himself, leaving disaster in his wake: military career, Congress, NCPA, now RPT," he wrote.

