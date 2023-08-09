'Cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle': Man killed by FBI posted threats aimed at Biden Utah visit

Court documents show that a Utah man who was fatally shot Wednesday during an FBI raid over alleged threats against Joe Biden had made social media posts suggesting a plot to shoot the president during an Aug. 7 visit to Utah, Fox 13 reports.

"I hear Biden is coming to Utah. Digging out my old Ghille suit and cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle," Craig Robertson wrote, according to the report.

This wasn’t the first time Robertson threatened a public official on social media, according to the report.

In March, Robertson said he planned to travel to New York to Kill Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

"I’ll be waiting in the courthouse parking garage with my suppressed Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm to smoke a radical fool prosecutor that should never have been elected," he posted. "BYE, BYE, TO ANOTHER CORRUPT B______!!!” Robertson wrote.

The probe that led to Wednesday’s raid started in April and involved “credible” threats, an official briefed on the case told ABC News.

The shooting occurred around 6:15 a.m. local time, according to the FBI’s Salt Lake City office, the report said. Special agents were trying to serve arrest and search warrants at a Provo residence.