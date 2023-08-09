FBI kills man in raid following 'credible threats' against Joe Biden: report

A Utah man was killed early Wednesday during an FBI raid in connection with alleged threats and President Joe Biden, among others, ABC News reported citing two officials briefed on the case.

The probe that led to Wednesday’s raid started in April and involved “credible” threats, the official told ABC News.

The shooting occurred at around 6:15 a.m. local time according to the FBI’s Salt Lake City office, the report said. Special agents were trying to serve arrest and search warrants at a Provo residence.

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously," the FBI said in a statement. "In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI's Inspection Division. As this is an ongoing matter, we have no further details to provide."

