Alvin Bragg slaps down Jim Jordan: No 'legitimate basis for congressional inquiry'

Manhattan District Attorney fired back at House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) after a request to testify in Washington, D.C. over an investigation into former President Donald Trump.

Earlier this week, Jordan sent letters asking two of Bragg's former prosecutors to testify before the committee as a grand jury edges closer to indicting Trump regarding hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. Republicans have also asked Bragg to testify.

in a letter to Jordan on Thursday, Bragg argued that his investigation into Trump was legitimate.

"Your letter dated March 20, 2023 (the 'Letter'), in contrast, is an [unprecedented] inquiry into a pending local prosecution. 'The Letter only came after Donald Trump created a false expectation that he would be arrested the next day, and his lawyers reportedly urged you to intervene. Neither fact is a legitimate basis for congressional inquiry."

Read the letter below or at this link.