Alvin Bragg
Former President Donald Trump has attacked the charges against him in New York as a politically motivated crusade by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg — a claim that many pundits across the media, even some skeptical of him, have suggested as well.

But former Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) feels differently, as he explained on CNN Tuesday evening.

"Obviously you know him, Alvin Bragg," said anchor Erin Burnett. "And you know what you're feeling is to his decision to do this, to go first, even given what he knew would be a perception among many, right, maybe partisan. In some cases, perception, among many, that this was not the way, the first thing to go."

"I think — look, we should not be raising the bar for prosecution simply because he is a former President of the United States," said Jones. "I think if I had committed these crimes, or if someone else at this onset had committed these crimes, you know, we wouldn't be second-guessing, I think, Alvin in the way that you are."

"No offense, but do you think if you were running for Congress, versus the former president, anybody would have cared enough to look and pursue these crimes?" Burnett challenged him. "You really believe that?"

"I do," said Jones. "I think if the evidence had been elicited in some way, that the evidence was in the possession of a prosecuting authority, that plenty of people would have been prosecuted for this crime. Look, to your point. I've known Alvin for over a decade now, and I've made the point ... if Alvin Bragg were engaging in political persecution, he would have done the same thing in an easier case, frankly, that someone like Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne resigned over. I mean, Mark Pomerantz famously wrote a book, arguably unethically, a tell-all about how, you know, trying to get Trump. If he had been the D.A. then, he would have prosecuted Donald Trump for personal and business financial dealings."

"So that is consistent — what Alvin did in that case is consistent with what I know about him, which is he is someone who follows the facts and then applies the law," added Jones. "And he does not care about public opinion."

