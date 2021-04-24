'She's savvy': Mike Flynn endorses far-right Republican who pushed Trump to invoke Martial Law

Amanda Chase, the far-right candidate for governor who has been censured by the Virginia Senate for hailing the Capitol rioters as "patriots," has received the endorsement of retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.

Chase previously echoed a call made by Flynn for Donald Trump to declare martial law to prevent his removal from office.

"Not my president and never will be," Chase wrote on Facebook on Dec. 15. "The American people aren't fools. We know you cheated to win and we'll never accept the results. Fair elections we can accept but cheating to win; never. It's not over yet. So thankful President Trump has a backbone and refuses to concede. President Trump should declare martial law as recommended by General Flynn."

Flynn, Trump's former National Security Advisor who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, received a pardon in December 2020, and soon afterwards became a fixture at Stop the Steal rallies.

During a Dec. 12 Stop the Steal rally in Washington DC that set the stage for hundreds of Proud Boys roaming the streets and committing assaults and also vandalizing Black churches, Flynn said, "We're inside the walls of the Deep State. There is evil and there is corruption, and there's light and truth. We're going to get to the light and we're going to get to the truth. And us inside of this barricade, we're gonna knock those walls down."

In a video posted on Chase's Facebook page on Saturday, Flynn praised the candidate by saying, "She is a leader, she's courageous, she's tough, she's disciplined, she's savvy, and she's got good, just God-given common sense. And she just absolutely breathes patriotism."

The Virginia GOP nominating convention that will determine which candidate the party places on the ballot for the November general election, is only one week away. Chase said in the video that people have asked her what she's doing in Florida. By way of explanation, she noted that Virginia once had a Republican-controlled legislature, and she wanted "people to remember what freedom looks like." Flynn, for his part, said Chase was "down here doing some work on Mar-A-Lago area," although neither of them mentioned Trump, the town's most famous resident.

Chase said she's not accepting endorsements from "politicians," but suggested Flynn's endorsement is different.

"I don't trust politicians — I just don't," she said. "I like to be able to speak the truth, and a lot of politicians can't handle that. They want the most politically expedient thing to say — denying truth — and I just appreciate you standing with me boldly as a non-politician and as a general, and a great American patriot."

Watch: