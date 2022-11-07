Amazon users urge platform to stop selling antisemitic film promoted by Kyrie Irving

Basketball player Kyrie Irving is facing his own backlash from his own antisemitic remarks. He was suspended from the Brooklyn Nets after promoting a film filled that used antisemitic tropes. Now activists are telling Amazon they need to remove the film he was promoting.

Irving has been given six requirements before he can be brought back into the team, including meeting with the Anti-defamation League and Jewish Leaders, who can explain to him why what he said promotes the same Nazi ideology that Kanye West has been spouting.

According to Newsweek, "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" is available on Amazon, but the Anti-Defamation League, along with allies, is asking that it come down.

"The offensive book and corresponding documentary are now on the bestseller's list—why is revisionist history that peddles antisemitic conspiracy theories allowed to be sold?" Liora Rez—Executive Director of StopAntisemitism asked. "StopAntisemitism is justifiably concerned about how this will eventually trickle down to an increase in violence against the Jewish people."

"Amazon has a critical role to play in ensuring Americans do not consume hate-filled propaganda and misinformation," the organization says on a petition. "We are grateful that, as recently as January of this year, Amazon removed more than 20 Nazi propaganda films and other antisemitic content to stop the spread of hate. We urge you to swiftly take action and remove this film and book from your platform."

Irving has issued an apology so far: "To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary."

Read the full report.